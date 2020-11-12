Musa

PRP mourns ‘colossus’ Balarabe Musa

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) says it will continue to uphold the ideals of the late Alhaji Balarabe Musa, its former National Chairman.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Falalu Bello, PRP’s National Chairman on Wednesday in Kaduna.

According to the statement, until his death, Musa was the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of  the party.

The statement said that he was an indefatigable warrior in the battle for the liberation and material upliftment of the common man.

“Alhaji Balarabe, throughout his life, never left the trenches of the struggle.”

According to Bello, he stood to the very end with the oppressed multitudes, against all manner of harassment, deprivations and provocations.

He said that the late elder statesman was truly a colossus in the struggles for Nigeria’s emancipation.

“The best tribute we can pay to his memory is to rededicate ourselves to the struggle he committed his life to,” he said.

