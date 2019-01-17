Omotola Ekeinde is thankful.

The legendary actress took to her Instagram to celebrate her last baby, Michael, who recently gained admission into an American university. And she noted that this happened at the same she just turned 40 years old.

“My 2019 has started. Blessed! Father, your love for me is overwhelming. You alone be praised! At 40, my last child has Left for Uni,” she wrote, adding, “Now let’s see what we can do with the term “Life begins at 40.”

And fans are super glad for her.

See the photos below: