Proud Mum! Omotola Ekeinde Celebrates As Her Last Son Leaves for the U.S.

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Proud Mum! Omotola Ekeinde Celebrates As Her Last Son Leaves for the U.S.

Omotola Ekeinde is thankful.

The legendary actress took to her Instagram to celebrate her last baby, Michael, who recently gained admission into an American university. And she noted that this happened at the same she just turned 40 years old.

“My 2019 has started. Blessed! Father, your love for me is overwhelming. You alone be praised! At 40, my last child has Left for Uni,” she wrote, adding, “Now let’s see what we can do with the term “Life begins at 40.”

And fans are super glad for her.

See the photos below:

Related Posts

Gladys Knight Agrees to Perform at the Super Bowl Amid Travis Scott Drama

January 17, 2019

Okuurr! Cardi B Will Be Performing at the 2019 Grammy Awards

January 17, 2019

Fans React to Eedris Abdulkareem’s Damning Farewell Message to IGP Idris

January 17, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *