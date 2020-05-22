Proud Grandma, Mo Abudu Shares Adorable Pictures of Grandson

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Mo Abudu is one proud grandma.

The media mogul shared a cute photo of her ‘darling’ grandson TJ, via her Instagram handle.

She captioned the sweet shot;

“My darling daughter, Temidee❤️❤️, with my darling grandson TJ❤️❤️. All glory to God 🙏🏾🙏🏾. TJ turned 3 months old today 🙏🏾🙏🏾. #Proud Mum and Nana 😊❤️❤️❤️😊⁣

Debola thank you for taking such lovely pictures ❤️❤️⁣

#AwesomeGod #FamilyFirst”.

Mo Abudu’s daughter, Temidayo got married to her heartthrob, Adebola Makanjuola, son of billionaire businessman and owner of Caverton Group, in lavish wedding ceremonies that held in Nigeria and the United States.

The producer welcomed her son in February.

