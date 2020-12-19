Proud Dad! Rooney purrs as son, Kai, signs for United

Kai, the oldest of Wayne Rooney’s four sons, has signed a contract to join Manchester United youth academy.

Rooney, the club’s all-time top goalscorer who spent 13 years there, posted a picture on social media of the signing, describing it as a “proud day”.

“Keep up the hard work, son,” he added.

Kai was also pictured holding up a United shirt with the number 10 on the back – the same number worn by his father.

Wayne Rooney’s wife Coleen also wrote on Instagram about the event, saying to her son: “I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best.”

Rooney, 38, is interim manager of Derby in the Championship.

During his career at Old Trafford, the former England striker scored 253 times in 559 appearances.

