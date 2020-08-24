Protests in Wisconsin, US, after another black man is shot

The US state of Wisconsin has erupted in protests after police shot a black man, identified as Jacob Blake, while responding to what they said was a domestic incident.

Videos on social media appear to show Mr Blake being shot in the back as he tries to get into a car in the city of Kenosha. He is said to be in a serious condition in hospital.

Authorities in Kenosha declared an emergency overnight curfew after unrest broke out following the shooting.

Hundreds of people marched on police headquarters on Sunday night. Vehicles were set on fire and protesters shouted “We won’t back down”.

Officers used tear gas to try to disperse hundreds of protesters who defied the county-wide curfew, which is in place until 07:00 on Monday (12:00 GMT).

Jacob Blake’s name was trending on social media and thousands signed a petition calling for the officers involved to be charged.

The shooting comes amid heightened tensions in the US over racism and police brutality following the death of African-American man George Floyd earlier this year.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers condemned the shooting of Mr Blake, saying: “While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.

“I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognise the racism in our state and our country for far too long,” his statement read.

