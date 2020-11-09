Protesting Trump supporters reject Biden’s victory [Video]

A video has surfaced online of supporters of US president Donald Trump protesting against the victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election.

Major US news outlets on Saturday declared Democratic nominee Biden the winner of the keenly contested poll after garnering 279 electoral college votes, compared to Trump’s 214.

Trump, however, has refused to concede the election, alleging widespread voter fraud without providing evidence to back his claims.

With the deeply divided country on the edge ahead of the transition next January, supporters of Trump have taken to the streets in various cities saying they reject the outcome of the nail biter poll.

This is in contrast to similar rallies held by supporters of Biden, including outside the White House, celebrating his victory.

See video below…

