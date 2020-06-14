Protesters Set Fire to Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Murdered in Atlanta

Protests erupted in Atlanta over the weekend following the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks by an Atlanta police officer.

In case you missed it: Rayshard Brooks was involved in an altercation with two Atlanta police officers (Devin Bronsan and Garrett Rolfe) in a Wendy’s parking lot on Friday night. he reportedly took an officer’s stun gun and attempted to run away, and the officer (Garrett Rolfe) then shot him. Brooks was reportedly still alive in the parking lot when paramedics arrived, but was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

This prompted new wave of protests in Atlanta, where folks are still reeling from the murder of George Floyd.

Following the killing of Brooks, Atlanta police chief Erika Shields stepped down from her position less than 24 hours following the incident. Garrett Rolfe have been fired, while Devin Bronsan has been placed on an administrative leave.

See the clips from the protests that led to the burning down of Wendy’s, where the confrontation happened.

 

