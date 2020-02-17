Protesters demand Oluwo’s resignation for beating up monarch [Photos]

Indigenes of neighbouring towns to Iwo on Monday demanded suspension of Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, who allegedly of assaulted Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Sikiru Akinropo at meeting on Friday.

The protesters from Agberire, Ilemowu, Ogbaagbaa, Ile Ogbo and Oluponna and Kuta all neighbouring towns to Iwo, who stormed Abere Government Secretariat in protest, said Oba Akanbi should be suspended to restore peace to Iwo and its environs.

The protesting locals bore placards with inscriptions such as: “Justice must prevail“; “Oluwo destroys traditions: Suspend him!”; “Oyetola save our souls” and “Suspend Rasheed Akanbi now”, among others.

Oluwo committed the act during a peace meeting held in the office of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 11, Mr Bashir Makama.

The AIG had summoned Oluwo and other monarchs from towns around Iwo to a peace meeting over an accusation by the Oluwo that the monarchs were selling pieces of land belonging to him.

Oba Akinropo was said to have been physically assaulted in the course of the peace meeting by the Oluwo, while it took a shocked AIG to rescue the beaten oba from the grip of his attacker.

Oba Akinropo, who had a cut on his left cheek from the attack, was thereafter taken to the state General Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, where he was treated at the trauma section of the hospital.