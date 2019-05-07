Protesters Block Osinbajo’s Convoy in Abuja

Angry protesters on Tuesday morning blocked the convoy of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua expressway in Abuja.

Osinbajo was heading to the airport when his convoy ran into a barricade at Goza village, his Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said.

Residents of Gbagyi village had converged on the major road connecting the airport to the city, to protest the alleged invasion of their land by the military.

The security aides of the Vice-President failed in their bid to appease the protesters, forcing Osinbajo to alight from his car.

Some of the protesters hailed the Vice-President as he approached them and addressed them on the matter.