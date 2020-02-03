Protest: Shehu Sani hails Adeboye for abandoning caution

Ex-lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has commended General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God [RCCG], Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over his demonstration against killings and the rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

Adeboye had on Sunday morning led his congregation in a walk to express his dissatisfaction with the level of insecurity in the country.

Reacting to the protest/prayer walk, Shehu Sani said Adeboye had finally disembarked from the fence of caution and neutrality.

“Pastor Adeboye finally disembarking from the fence of caution, moderation, and neutrality and leading a match against insecurity is commendable.

“Protest gives wings and wheels to Prayers,” Shehu Sani wrote on Twitter.

Shehu Sani has just returned to Twitter after a long absence occasioned by his arrest and detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations of extortion.

He however denied the claims , saying the regime of Maj.Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) was trying to silence him.