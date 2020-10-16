Protest not Carnival, Celebrities Warn Nigerian Youths not to Lose Focus

Many celebrities have banded together to send a salient message to Nigerian youths not to lose focus at the height of the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protests.

Reports have been making the rounds that alcohol, games, etc., are being brought to protest grounds and many folks have lost focus, it showing up on the grounds to have a good time and forgetting the reason for the fight.

The likes of Bisola, Timi Dakolo, Caroline Hutchings, etc., took to social media to reiterate the importance of the protests noting that politicians will likely use video evidence of youths having a good time on protest grounds as measuring the severity of all highlighted concerns and thereby believe they are joking.

See some of their posts below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

