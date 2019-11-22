Protest in Kano over cancellation of new Emirates

Some residents of Kano communities on Thursday embarked on a protest over court judgment reversing the creation of four new emirates.

The Kano high court nullified the four first class emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje earlier this year.

The four new emirates for which Governor Abdullahi Ganduje named first-class emirs in May are Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya.

Justice Usman Na’Abba ruled on Thursday that the law creating the new emirates did not follow due process.

After the judgement, scores of residents of Karaye, one of the affected areas, trooped out to protest the judgement, Premium Times writes.

A similar protest was held in Gaya.

In Karaye, the residents carried placards, whose contents were in Hausa, to show their grievances at the judgment.

“Leave us in our new emirate, the Karaye emirate,” one of the placards reads.

“The people of Karaye are in support of the new emirate,” another placard reads.