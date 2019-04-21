Protest in Kaduna over Kidnap of 2 Pregnant Women, Others

Residents of ‎Nariya community in Kaduna state on Sunday came out en masse to protest against the kidnapping of two pregnant women, three others in the area.

The protesters blocked the busy Nnamdi Azikwe Expressway around 8:00am to show their anger, saying kidnapping has become a daily routine in the community as kidnappers operate with impunity in the area.

The two women and three men were abducted in their houses around 2:00am on Sunday, Daily Trust writes.

A residents of the area who pleaded anonymity said he saw the kidnappers armed with guns.

“I saw them with guns because they attacked my neighbour’s house and took away two pregnant women, another woman from another house and a man.

“We are tired of kidnappers operating in the community.

“We are only blocking the road to draw the attention of the government on our plight. We want the governor to come to our aid,” he said.

Security personnel were reportedly at the scene urging the protesters to vacate the highway.