Protest in Abuja against Falana for criticising Security Agencies [Photos]

A group, ‘Save Nigeria Movement’, has taken to the streets of Abuja in protest against Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, over his criticism of security agencies.

The group held a rally in Abuja to say ”enough is enough” to the senior advocate of Nigeria.

The group led by one Solomon Semaka held up banners conveying their grievances such as — “Falana stop blackmailing Nigerian military” and “Falana enough is enough”.

The senior lawyer has been critical of Nigerian security agencies over cases of abuses and disregard for the rule of law.

He sued the Nigerian army over its planned ‘operation open identification’ which he said is unconstitutional.

Falana (SAN) is the counsel of Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, whom the Department of State Services (DSS) has refused to release despite a court order.

Below are photos from the rally shared by TheCable.