‘Prostitutes Nabbed in Abuja Were Being Molested’ – Activist

27 women have been sentenced to one month in prison for prostitution by a mobile court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The sex workers, who were arrested rounded up in a raid last week, were however given an option of N3,000 fine each.

However, an activist, Martin Obono, who claimed to have witnessed when the women were brought to the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on Saturday, alleged that some of them were sexually abused by the security officials.

Taking to Twitter, Obono said: “Some have been assaulted with injuries in their private parts. One of the ladies arrested has a two-month-old baby. She was not allowed to breastfeed her baby despite continuous plea amid tears.

“It took the intervention of a female police officer who called the DPO to overrule the decision of the inspector at the time. The joint task force that arrested some of these girls have been allegedly molesting and assaulting them. Some even showed the bruises in their private parts.”

But the spokesman, FCT Social Welfare Secretariat, Sunday Shaka, denied the allegation, insisting that there was no way the women could have been sexually assaulted during their arrest, Punch reports.

“The operation was jointly carried out by the police, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other security agents and it was not a secret raid. So, there was no way the women would have been sexually assaulted because after they were arrested, they were taken to the Utako Police Station for profiling after which those who had no case to answer were released, while the others were detained and a charge prepared for their prosecution.”

Meanwhile, their lawyer, Jennifer Ogbogu, explained that the sex workers pleaded guilty to the charges against them and were summarily convicted and sentenced.

“The ladies were arraigned before the mobile court for prostitution and were each sentenced to three months in jail with an option of N3,000 fine. We have just paid the fine and all of them have been released from custody,” she said.