Prosperity Teaching Every Sunday? John Boyega is so Over it

John Boyega is over churches and pastors who only speak on prosperity in their services.

The 28-year-old star  who has been championing the protest against systemic racism and inequality, has advised Christians not to go back to churches that ignore current issues.

Sharing this on Twitter, the British-Nigerian actor wrote “Christians. Don’t go back to a Church that ignores the current issues. Prosperity preaching every Sunday. Kmt”.

He further went on to school a fan who replied that the church shouldn’t be concerned with politics.

“We are the church. Yes we are”, he tweeted in response.

