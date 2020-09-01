Prosecutors are Allegedly Trying to Link Breonna Taylor to Drug Organisation in New Plea Deal to Her Boyfriend

There’s allegedly a smear campaign going on to ruin the good name of the late Breonna Taylor and link to a drug organisation by prosecutors.

TMZ reports that prosecutors offered Taylor’s ex-boyfriend a plea deal where he could get off with a probation as opposed to a 10-year jail sentencing if only he named Breonna as a drug dealer.

The flat-out lie is an attempt to take the heat off the officers who killed the EMT in bed as she slept, shooting her eight times during a home raid.

Documents that have come to light reveal that Jamarcus Glover, Breonna’s ex, who is facing guns and drug trafficking charges, was offered the deal if he’d say Taylor was part of an organized crime syndicate trafficking drugs into Louisville.

There is absolutely no evidence to support this, but attorney Sam Aguiar who reps Breonna’s family, says,

“The fact that they would try to even represent that she was a co-defendant in a criminal case more than a month after she died is absolutely disgusting.”

Glover is said to have rejected the deal flat out which prosecutors now say was

part of a “draft” during the negotiations.

Breonna Taylor was murdered while sleeping in her home after cops got a search warrant for it as part of a wide investigation into Glover and another man.

Though she was never implicated in her ex-boyfriend’s alleged drug dealings and no drugs and money were found in her home, police claimed Glover went to Breonna’s apartment in January, picked up a package and went to a “known drug house.”

The murder of Breonna Taylor is still under investigation by the AG and no one has been charged yet with th crime.

