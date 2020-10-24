Proposed City Clean Up in Lagos by Youths Cancelled Due to Security Threats

The proposed statewide clean up exercise by youths resident in Lagos has been cancelled due to secure threats.

The governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Friday, October 23, stated that a clean up exercise would take place on Saturday October 24, to rid the city of the aftermath of looting and vandalism left behind by the thugs.

Many Lagosian youths had planned to join in on the exercise in their communities to make the work faster, however, due to to security threats they have been advised to back down and allow LAWMA do their job.

It was alleged that government feels the youths’ involvement in the exercise would be a protest in disguise and with security operatives still on the roads, the lives of good meaning Nigerian youths would have been at risk.

