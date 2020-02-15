Prophet, wife on the run after flogging child to death over ‘witchcraft’

A school lesson-teacher turned pastor prophet, Amos Kosini and his wife are on the run after the self-acclaimed cleric allegedly flogged his son, Faithful to death over allegation of witchcraft.

He didn’t stop at his son as two other children of his church, Paradise and Wonderful Godspower, who also sustained severe injuries in the hands of the ‘cleric’ are presently in critically condition at an hospital.

Kosini was alleged to have used ‘electric wire’ to inflict pains on the children.

The gory incident, according to sources, occurred at Ogirisen community of Elume, Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State as Amos Kosini was allegedly conducting series of ‘deliverance’ sessions on the children for alleged possessing ‘evil spirits’.

As the news of the ugly incident filtered, ‘Pastor’ Kosini, alongside his wife, reportedly absconded from the community in the dead of the night apparently to avert imminent attack from the angered members of the society.

Aged five years, Faithful, reportedly died of the injuries inflicted on him by his father on Thursday February 6, 2020.

Among the five children tortured by the cleric on the guise of conducting ‘spiritual deliverance’ are four females and a male – eight-year-old Paradise, Wonderful (4), Faithful (5), Winner and Goodness.

A community youth leader who simply identified himself as Francis told newsmen: “The incident happened last week Thursday.

“The pastor tortured his son to death for being a wizard and possessing evil spirits.

“Our people have been sad since the incident happened because we so much trusted him.

“He killed his own son in the name of deliverance”.

A staff of the community hospital where the children are receiving treatment, also confirmed the incident, saying:

“Wonderful, the most injured of them loss so much blood when she was rushed here. We did all we could to revive her and she is now gradually responding to treatment.”

See graphic image below.