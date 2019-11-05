Prophet of Doom: Ghanaian pastor predicts death of PSquare brothers, others

Ghana’s Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, has warned Nigeria celebrities to pray intensively to avert a spate of deaths as 2019 comes to an end.

Prophet Gyebi, who is the leader of God’s Crown Chapel, while delivering a sermon on Sunday, said he “saw some popular Nigerians being assassinated.”

He said a “demonic wind” is swirling towards Nigerian musicians and their Ghanaian counterparts, following the imposition of some spiritual attack.

The self-styled cleric also called on former PSquare duo, Peter and Paul Okoye, to take their spiritual life seriously and advised popular DJs Spinall, DJ Perez, Dj Blaze, among an undisclosed list of Nigerian entertainers to seek spiritual fortification to overcome their untimely death.

To forestall the doom prophecy, the ‘man of God’ urged all musicians in Nigeria and Ghana to rise up and pray for each other against any unforeseen attack.

It has to be said that the prophet can’t be taken with a pinch of salt. In April, he warned that an evil spirit, which is in the form of a big frog, was the cause of the floods in Ghana.

Predicting that the flood will continue, Prophet Gyebi,, who is also known as the Eagle Prophet, said many human lives and properties would be lost to the flood.

Barely one week after his prophecy, there were massive floods in Accra, the national capital, which claimed five lives and left two other people missing.

WuzupNaija writes that the Eagle Prophet shot to fame when he correctly prophesied that some students that were about to visit the Kintampo Waterfalls would be killed by evil spirits.