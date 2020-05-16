Prophet Odumeje dragged to court by Anambra community

Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere a.k.a Odumeje has been dragged to court by Awka community in Anambra State over a statement credited to him.

The controversial prophet was said to have insulted the indigenes, calling them worshippers of monkey.

To this end, the oldest man of Awka town, Ozo Ibe Nwosu, and other custodians of culture of the community have sued the prophet.

They said that the prophet in a comment that had gone viral in social and conventional media respectively called them fools for having monkeys which could not be touched by anyone.

They added that after considering the prophet’s comment, they found that there was no reason for the unwarranted attack by the prophet on them.

In a petition written by their lawyer, Ebelechukwu Nsofo, to the State Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, they called on the police to look into the matter.

The petition dated 14th May, 2020 was titled, “Threat to the life and conduct likely to cause breach of peace against Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, a.k.a Odumejeje”.

The petition alleged that: “The prophet threatened to tear our clients and their monkeys to pieces any day he catches them.

“The comment is capable of causing unimaginable proportion of breach of peace if care is not taken by the relevant authority.”

Petitioners include Ozo Ibe Nwosu (the tallest man in Awka), Ichie Awka and Chief Priest of Imo Awka for themselves and indigenes of Awka.

While reminding the prophet that the Nigerian Constitution guaranteed freedom of worship and that no religion is greater than the other, they enjoined the police to wade into the matter by calling the prophet to order.

