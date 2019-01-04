Properties Worth Millions Destroyed as Fire razes Minna Market

Properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed after a fire broke out in Kure ultra-modern market in Minna, Niger State.

The fire started on Thursday night and consumed over 60 shops and stores before the intervention of the state fire service.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but some traders said it started from the section of the market where groundnut oil is being sold, ChannelsTV reports.

Traders who count their losses recount with consternation that this is not the first fire incident at this time of year after it happened in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The traders complained that the fire would have been curtailed if not for the congestion in the market which hindered easy access by firefighters.

They appealed to the Federal Government for intervention, lamenting insecurity in the market.