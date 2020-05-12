Project Restart: Ighalo trains in Public Park

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo maintained his fitness levels ahead of a possible restart to the season by training in a Cheshire park on Monday.

The former Super Eagles forward, dressed in United training gear, was pictured doing sprint drills on the grass in readiness for a potential resumption of the Premier League next month.

Under the Premier League’s Project Restart proposals, players will return to full training later this month with a view to restarting matches behind closed doors at neutral venues from June 12.

And Ighalo, who scored four goals in eight matches for United before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, is clearly determined to hit the ground running.

Ighalo’s loan move to Old Trafford technically expires on May 31 but United are keen to extend it so he can continue playing for them once the season resumes.

However, Shanghai Shenhua want their star striker back in time for the start of the Chinese Super League campaign, which begins in July, and will only allow him to stay if a permanent deal can be agreed.

Ighalo was valued at £15m when he first arrived on deadline day in January for a loan fee of £3m, and United were ready to pay it.

But after making such a strong initial impression, Shanghai are demanding more for the 30-year-old former Watford and Udinese striker.

