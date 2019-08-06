‘Progressives shouldn’t be Afraid of Revolution’ – Shehu Sani Mocks APC

Senator Shehu Sani says the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government should have no fear of revolution since it prides itself as ‘progressives’.

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna central senatorial district said this while reacting to the police clampdown on protesters across the country on Monday.

Many Nigerians in various states had trooped out to participate in the protests organised by the “RevolutionNow” movement to “kick against bad governance” in the country.

The police, however, arrested many of them, while others were dispersed with teargas and gunshots.

Reacting via a statement, Sani said the reported maltreatment of protesters undermines the values and principles of Nigeria’s democracy.

The charismatic senator said such treatment is endangering the nation’s democracy which he said is a product of the “culture and history of protest.”

“It is ironic that the very political class that the people to a stream of protest when they were in the opposition have now resorted to undermining and crippling the very democratic instruments they once so cherished,” he said.

“The protester is the pillar and the beam of democracy. The fear of revolution is the beginning of the revolution. A political class that calls itself progressive should have no fear of Revolution.”