Producers Guild Awards: Full List of Winners

The 2019 edition of the Producers Guild Awards ceremony was held last night at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Some of the shows that won last night include the 10th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”; and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

See the list below:

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Season 5)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Being Serena (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Sesame Street (Season 48)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 5)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Season 2)

Producers: Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Tom Rob Smith, Daniel Minahan, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Chip Vucelich, Maggie Cohn, Eric Kovtun, Lou Eyrich, Eryn Krueger Mekash

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

Fahrenheit 451

Producers: Sarah Green, Ramin Bahrani, Michael B. Jordan, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, David Coatsworth

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 10)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 11, Season 12)

Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 2)

Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Sheila Lawrence