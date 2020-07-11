Producer Anastasia Elyse Shares Heartbreaking Picture of Naya Rivera’s Mother Kneeling at the Dock of Lake Piru

The Rivera family are beyond devastated over the disappearance of Naya Rivera which occured on Wednesday, July 8.

Award winning producer,Anastasia Elyse, shared a heartbreaking picture from the scene of where the actress and mother of one disappeared.

Naya’s mother was pictured kneeling at the dock of Lake Piru where the ‘Glee’ star was last seen, leaving her 4-year-old son behind on the boat. Mrs Rivera had her arms outstretched to the heavens as if in supplication with her son standing beside her on the dock.

The search continues for Naya Rivera. @VENTURASHERIFF told press that this man and woman are Naya’s mother and brother. Her mother is kneeling on the dock with her arms outstretched towards the water. pic.twitter.com/5q6eGrWojR — Anastasia (@AnastasiaElyseW) July 11, 2020

This is really heartbreaking and must be torture for the Rivera family who are still holding out hope for her safe return.

