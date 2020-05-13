Producer Adey Says Tinny Entertainment is Trying to Pit Him Against YCee

Music producer Adey has exposed Tinny Entertainment management for trying to ignite a feud between him and rapper YCee.

Recall that YCee has been embroiled in a nasty beef with YCee after the rapper walked away from their toxic business relationship. Last year, the management of the company leaked the rapper’s album and even bragged about it on their social media.

Now, they are sneaking behind YCee’s back to start a beef between him and producer Adey, who has now put them on the blast on Twitter.

“Tinny Entertainment please leave me alone and stop trying to pit me against YCee. Your games cannot work anymore,” said Adey in his tweet.

The producer even shared screenshot of their chat, adding, “Just this morning this nigga messaging me telling me to believe him how he didn’t make any money from juice.”

And he said a lot more.

See his tweets:

Tinny Entertainment please leave me alone and stop trying to pit me against YCee. Your games cannot work anymore. — Adey (@ItsAdey) May 13, 2020

Just this morning this nigga messaging me telling me to believe him how he didn’t make any money from juice — Adey (@ItsAdey) May 13, 2020

Imagine telling me the reason juice was a world wide song was because you PICKED THE BEAT?????? pic.twitter.com/biH417Kjiq — Adey (@ItsAdey) May 13, 2020

Of course when all this didn’t work it’s “you don’t want to know what YCee said about you. What Osagie said about you”. NIGGA IDGAF pic.twitter.com/2nerXPIaLW — Adey (@ItsAdey) May 13, 2020

I leave you with this gem pic.twitter.com/zD7dHh65y1 — Adey (@ItsAdey) May 13, 2020

