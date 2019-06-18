‘Produce the Server Used for Elections’ – Obi Tells INEC

Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must produce the server used during the general election.

The commission has denied using server for the elections, telling the PDP and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar that it could not provide what it didn’t have.

While speaking during a thanksgiving service in Atani, Anambra State, Obi insisted that INEC used a server.

The service was organised in honour of Stella Odua, senator representing Anambra-north and other winners in the state house of assembly.

“INEC must provide the server they used for the election because they know they used the server for the election and must provide it,” Obi said.

He also asked those who were celebrating their victory in the election to attribute it to God.

The former governor of Anambra urged the newly elected lawmakers to place the interest of the masses first and use public money for good.

“The election has come and gone and now is the reality. We have to thank God Almighty for, without Him, we would not have succeeded in the election,” he said.

“Whenever we have the opportunity we should show gratitude to God. Thanksgiving is important and we are here to show our appreciation to God for what he did for us.

“We also show our appreciation to all the people who helped made it possible for us to succeed, we must do something that they will appreciate… you are nearer to the people. There is no road in Ogbaru and so many areas need to be revived again. There is a lot of work to be done in the constituency. So many people are hungry, so many things are happening to Nigeria. Let those who are in power today please use public money for public good.

“Our children are not working because there is no job while some are working and suffering.”