Priyanka Chopra Jonas Releases Memoir, ‘Unfinished’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas can add author to her bio as she has released her memoir – ‘unfinished’.

The actress and wife to singer and actor, Nick Jonas, took to her Instagram page to share the cover art of her book as well as reveal a few things.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World has been in the entertainment industry for about 20 years now, conquering acting, singing and other endeavours.

Speaking about her book, she wrote that writing the memoir has forced her to look at things differently as well as reconcile many things she thought she had put to bed.

“In doing this, I realized that being “unfinished” has deeper meaning for me and as in fact has been one of the most common threads of my life”, she wrote.

