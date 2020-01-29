Priyanka Chopra Jonas May Star in ‘The Matrix 4’

Fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas are pleased to learn that she possibly will be unveiled as the next actor to join much-anticipated The Matrix 4.

According tor THR, Jonas is in negotiations to join the Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow sequel, and the untitled Matrix film is set to open May 21, 2021.

The installment will be directed by the co-creator Lana Wachowski. Some of the stars who will be starring include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris.

The Matrix debuted in 1999 and told the story of a human resistance fighting against machines that had subdued humanity by keeping them inside a digital world. It was followed by 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions and has remained a part of the pop culture consciousness for decades.

We can’t wait!