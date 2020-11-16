Priyanka Chopra Jonas is British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has emerged as the British Fashion Council’s ambassador for positive change.

The actress shared the news on her Instagram page while revealing that she will be living and working in London over the next year.

Sharing a picture of the newsletter from Vogue Magazine, Priyanka admitted to fashion being a driving force in pop culture with the ability to change a lot of things.

She also noted that there are really exciting initiatives in the works as she invited everyone on the journey with her.

