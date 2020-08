Priyanka Chopra has never been shy to admit that she’s a daddy’s girl and misses her late dad everyday.

Th actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of her late father on what would have been his 70th birthday.

In the clip, her gynaecologist dad was accepting an award which he dedicated to his baby girl as he spoke glowingly of her.

She captioned the clip,

“My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad”.

