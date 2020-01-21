priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Gwyneth Patrow Make Create & Cultivate 2020 Honourees List

Congratulations to Priyanka Chopra and Gwyneth Patrow!

THR is reporting that the stars, alongside Shay Mitchell and Jameela Jamil have being recognised for their achievements in entertainment and entrepreneurship.

The report continued:

The four actresses are among the honorees of Create & Cultivate’s 100 List, released Monday. The women-led business platform will celebrate the list-makers on Thursday at Valentine in downtown Los Angeles. Marie Kondo, Nicole Richie, Tyra Banks, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Olivia Culpo, Julianne Hough, Bebe Rexha, HAIM and Dove Cameron are being recognized as well.

Click here to check out the rest of the stars who made the list.

