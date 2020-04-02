Private sector raises N15bn for Coronavirus relief fund

Monetary contributions to the account set up at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the auspices of the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) have hit N15 billion.

This was confirmed in a statement Wednesday, April 1 2020, issued on behalf of the coalition by the Director, Corporate Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria, Isaac Okorafor, where he listed 37 donors, including individuals, banks and other corporate entities.

A breakdown of the contributions showed that the Central Bank of Nigeria and Aliko Dangote donated N2 billion each, while Abdul Samad Rabiu (Bua Sugar Refinery); Segun Agbaje (GTB); Tony Elumelu (UBA); Oba Otudeko (First Bank); Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank); Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) and Femi Otedola of Amperion Power Distribution donated N1 billion each to the relief fund.

Other donors include Pacific Holding Ltd, Union Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, ECOBank, African Steel Mills and Multichoice Nigeria Limited.

The statement listed others as FSDH Merchant Bank, FBN Merchant Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank, Sun Trust Bank, Providus Bank, Wema Bank, Unity Bank, Heritage Bank, Nova Merchant Bank, Polaris Bank, and Keystone Bank.

Globus Bank, Titan Trust Bank, Takagro Chemicals Ltd, Ahmadu Mahmoud and Handy Capital Ltd make up the list of those that have so far made contributions to the CACOVID Relief Fund domiciled at the CBN.

Okorafor noted that the coalition was full of appreciation to the list of good spirited individuals and corporate bodies for hearkening to the clarion call championed by the CBN and the private sector.

He, however, urged more Nigerians and corporate bodies to key into the coalition with a view to supporting the fight against the pandemic, stressing that Nigeria could overcome the scourge with all hands on deck.