Prisons to publish names, pictures of over 1,500 fleeing inmates

The Nigerian Correctional Service has said the names of the over 1,500 inmates who escaped from the prisons in Edo and Ondo will be published.

The prisoners escaped when hoodlums who took advantage of the #EndSARS protests broke into the prisons last week.

NCoS spokesman, DCC, Austin Njoku, said 1,993 inmates broke out of the two prisons in Edo, while 58 reportedly escaped from the Ondo correctional facility.

He said that intelligence and security efforts are being mobilized towards recapturing the escaped inmates.

“We are mobilising the people and the press for information because to inject the number of such people into the society is a problem. Imagine over 1,000 criminals injected into society?

“We are mobilising the intelligence agencies, the police and the DSS (Department of State Services). We are publishing their names and pictures very soon,” he said.

