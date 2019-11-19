‘Prioritise Peoples’ Welfare’ – Jonathan tells Lyon

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday urged the Bayelsa State Governor-election David Lyon to make the people’s welfare his priority.

The ex-president spoke when All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, led by Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, visited him.

Jonathan asked Lyon to put the welfare and interest of Bayelsans above every other issue.

He said: “As former president, I am a father to all Bayelsans, hence my doors are open to all citizens irrespective of their political affiliations.

“I urge you to make the welfare of Bayelsa people a top priority and carry all of them along irrespective of the party they voted for.

“Elections are over now, so I want you to see yourself as the governor of all and not only to the sections that voted for you. This is the way to move Bayelsa forward.”

Jonathan also condemned the violence in some parts of the state during the elections, describing it as unfortunate and regrettable.

He said the nation’s democracy would never mature if the violence and irregularities during elections continued.

Sylva noted that as a former president and leader of the state, Jonathan deserved to be respected and honoured by all Bayelsans, irrespective of their party leanings.

He said: “Being a former president of the country and a past governor of the state, Jonathan remains an asset to the state and his input will always be needed to advance governance in Bayelsa.

“As such, it was important for us to introduce the governor-elect to him and seek his support and guidance in building a better Bayelsa.”