Princess Shyngle’s Engagement Crashes After One Month

Princess Shyngle is single again.

The actress took to her Instagram Story to announce this today, and it comes moments after news surfaced that her Senegalese fiancé Frederic Badji was arrested in New York on allegations of fraud.

Per Instablog9ja:

Frederic Badji was allegedly picked up in September 2019, around the same time the actress announced she’s quitting social media. Also, it was revealed that Frederic had been cheating on her and she only discovered recently. Shingle has since moved out of his house in New Jersey and has ended the engagement.”

