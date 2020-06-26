Princess Shyngle Threatens to Expose Married Men in Her DMs

Princess Shyngle has released a forewarning to married men looking to slide into her DMs.

The Gambian celebrity posted on Instagram that she would no longer tolerate such and will be sure to send screenshots to their wives if they try her.

Princess Shyngle noted that she doesn’t want married men complimenting her or asking her out and was ready to send a few screenshots to some wives after her Instagram post

“If you’re a married man and you mistakenly slide into my DM asking me out or even complimenting me, I’m going to screenshot it and send it to your wife”.

“I’m not joking, I’m about to DM a few wives with a screenshot of their husbands in my DM”, she wrote.

You hear that married men, you have been warned.

