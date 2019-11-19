Princess Shyngle Puts Her Ex on the Blast: ‘I Gave You My Heart. I Trusted You’

Princess Shyngle has shared a disturbing video of her Senegalese ex-fiancé Frederic Badji in which he is denying ever cheating on her.

“I have never cheated on you,” said the man who is crying in the video, but Shyngle’s caption is assertive, with her insisting that she is done with their relationship, had trusted him and got heartbroken, and since she’d made their relationship public, has chosen to bring their break up online, too.

“You sent me these videos threatening to kill yourself. Go ahead,” she continued in the very disturbing caption, “I can never marry or be with a cheat and a dishonest person.”

See her post below:

