Princess Shyngle has set herself on a course to be the first female president of her native country, Gambia.

The 29-year-old who originally hails from Ghana revealed her political aspiration via her Instagram page

The actress in a post, shared that she has a dream which she believes will come to fruition.

“I had a dream that I’ll be the first female President of my country and I believe my dream will definitely come true.

“Gonna be the sexiest President in the world”, Princess Shyngle wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook