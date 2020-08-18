Princess Shyngle Lights up Instagram with photo of Bare Breasts

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Princess Shyngle just set Instagram on fire!

The actress and businesswoman shared a picture of herself baring her breasts in a chic, form fitting Ankara dress with a deep and plunging neckline all the way to her waist.

The starlet who aspires to be the first female president of her country, Gambia, left tongues wagging and little to the imagination with the daring picture which only had nipple pasties over he breasts as cover.

Princess Shyngle is definitely of the school of thought that if you’ve got it, then flaunt it.

