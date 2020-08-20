Princess Shyngle Fires Back at Ceec Following Her Natural Body Post

Princess Shyngle has fired back at former reality TV star, Cynthia Nwadiora aka Ceec after she made a post about girls with natural body winning despite what social media depicts.

The Gambian actress and businesswoman replied the Ceegar CEO on social media noting that many women want cosmetic surgery but because they’ve spoken ill of other women who have undergone such procedures, they are afraid of what people will say.

Princess Shyngle who nurses ambition to be the first female president of her beloved Gambia, took to Instagram to say that women with their natural bodies can stay winning where they are, however, she was seeking a post-surgery vacation buddy on a private island once the airways open up.

“I know so many girls that have insulted and blasted girls that did surgery in the past and now they want to go do lipo and bbl but they’re scared of what people will say. Go do you boo, anyone that wants to join me for a surgery vacation abeg lets go after corona, I need a recovery buddy on a private island living our best lives”.

