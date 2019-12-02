Princess Shyngle Apologises to Her Partner: “I did Something Very Stupid and Wrong’

Princess Shyngle has taken to her Instagram to apologise to her partner, Frederic Badji, who she accused of cheating on her.

Recall that weeks ago, the actress put the Senegalese businessman on the blast, dragged him for cheating on her, and even accused him of engaging in questionable practices.

Now, she says she only made a mistake.

She wrote:

A while ago I did something very stupid and extremely wrong just because I was angry, mad, bad temper and was simply not thinking. I got it all wrong and accused him wrongly then posted a video of him crying and threatening himself just to embarrass him and ridicule him, that was childish of me and I don’t think I can ever forgive myself for doing that. I am here today to apologize to my man, my family , my followers and friends for my actions, from the bottom of my heart I’m sorry, even though my man said he doesn’t care I know that I was wrong and I’m owning up to it. To everyone that called, dm and messaged me to put the video down I want to say thank you. To my husband I want to let you know that I love you with every bit of my heart and soul, I meant it when I said you’re the first man I ever fell in love with and you’ll be my last, thanks for fighting for us, thanks for never giving up and thanks for choosing me. You’re literally my life and I live for you. I love you Frederic Badji my tall, dark, sexy Senegalese hot chocolate 🍫 ❤️💍❤️💍. Happy new month everyone and always let love win ❤️❤️❤️