Princess Nokia Says Ariana Grande Copied Her on New Song “7 rings”

Less than a day after Ariana Grande dropped “7 Rings,” singer Princess Nokia has come out to accuse her of copying her.

Nokia took to her Twitter to post a video of herself listening to “7 rings” and then her own song “Mine,” from her mixtape 1992. “Does that sound familiar to you? ’Cause that sound really familiar to me,” she said, continuing, “Ain’t that the lil song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmmm… sounds about white.”

Princess Nokia also retweeted a tweet that suggested “[Ariana Grande]’s new album literally plagiarizes flows, words, bars from Nokia.”

Ariana Grade had yet to address this as at press time.

See the tweets below:

