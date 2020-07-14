Princess Love Allegedly Dismisses Divorce Suit Filed Against Ray J

Looks like a reconciliation might be in the works for Princess Love and Ray J.

Reports have it that the mother of two has filed to dismiss divorce proceedings against her husband.

The Love and Hiphop star had filed for an end to her marriage to the singer back in May 2019 after four years of marriage, alleging that he abandoned her in Las Vegas while she was with their daughter and heavily pregnant with their son.

A judge has reportedly granted Princess Love’s request to call off the divorce proceedings hence, leaving her still married.

The reason for the mother of two’s change of heart remains unknown but we hope she and her husband who have been living apart for some time now, have reconciled.

