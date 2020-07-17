Princess Beatrice Weds Eduardo Mapelli in Private Ceremony

Another member of the British Royal Family is married as Princess Beatrice wed her man, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony on Friday, July 17.

The first daughter to Prince Andrew and cousin to Princes William and Harry, tied the knot with the Italian property developer at Windsor.

The ceremony took place at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge and was attended by the Queen, Prince Philip and other close relatives.

The wedding was initially slated for May but was moved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the official statement released by the Palace, the ceremony was in strict adherence to all relevant government guidelines.

“The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

“The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family.

“The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government guidelines,” it read.

Beatrice and Mozzi began dating in autumn 2018. They got engaged during a weekend trip to Italy last September. Announcing their engagement in a statement released at that time, the couple said;

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.

“We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.’

