Prince Odi Okojie Shuts Down Claims that Mercy Johnson has Put to Bed

Mercy Johnson is still pregnant.

This was confirmed on Instagram by her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, who took to the app to set the records straight after a fake news report claimed that the actress had welcomed her fourth child.

He said:

“I woke up this morning to see countless missed calls and messages congratulating me on the arrival of our new baby. We are so thankful for the show of love, but my wife @mercyjohnsonokojie has not put to bed yet, it is good news and I will certainly update you all when it happens. Thank you and God bless.”

See his post below:

