Prince Ned Nwoko wants all the best for his wife, Regina Daniels.

The politician made this clear during a chat with Ovation Magazine boss, Dele Momodu, in which they talked about Daniels’ pregnancy and the idea of men being in the labour room when their children are born.

According to Momodu, he witness the birth of three of his four children, which was why he asked Prince Nwoko if he would also join Daniels in the labour when it’s time to welcome their baby into the world. And the Prince promised to.

Watch the heartwarming exchange below:

