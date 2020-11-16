Prince Ned Nwoko Allegedly Set to Marry 7th Wife, a UK-Based Model Named “Sara”

New reports have surfaced claiming that Regina Daniels’ husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, is set to marry his 7th wife, a UK-based model simply identified as “Sara.”

Instablog9ja first shared the news. However, fans of Regina Daniels also noticed the post on her Instagram Story, in which she tagged Sara’s engagement ring, with a caption that said: “Wifey!”

