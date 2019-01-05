‘Prince’ Nabbed over DSS Recruitment Scam

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a 62-year-old man for alleged impersonation as a staff of the service to defraud unsuspecting jobseekers.

Director of Osun State DSS Command, Mr Brown Ekwoaba, paraded the suspect identified as one Prince Kehinde Adelabu on Friday at the service’s headquarters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, ChannelsTV writes.

“I have invited you here to present to you one Prince Kehinde Ademola Festus Adelabu who has been on the command’s radar following complaints of his nefarious activities, including impersonation as a staff of the Department of State Services (DSS) as well as fraud,” Ekwoaba told reporters.

“Adelabu has been parading himself across Osun, Ondo, Oyo, and Kwara states as Assistant Director of DSS in charge of Recruitment and defrauding unsuspecting victims of large sums of money in the name of facilitating their enlistment into the DSS.”

Adelabu, an ex-convict, was reportedly apprehended last month in Ede, allegedly while trying to defraud one of his victims.

“The Special Incident Response Team (SIRT) of the command on December 20, 2018, at a filling station in Owode-Ede, Ede North Local Government intercepted Adelabu while in the process of obtaining money from one of his victims,” Ekwoaba said, adding that no fewer than 16 people had been scammed.

“Upon questioning, the suspect confessed to engaging in the act, promising to turn a new leaf. Adelabu who is 62 years old and an indigene of Ado Ekiti revealed that he is a former staff of the defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) but was sacked in 2012.”